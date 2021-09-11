A woman in her 30s was raped and assaulted early on Friday in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area, reported News18, citing the police. The officer said that the woman was in a critical condition after the incident.

One man, identified as Mohan Chauhan, has been arrested in the case.

“At night around 3:30 am, [the] police received a call that a man and woman were fighting,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Maheshwar Reddy. “Upon reaching, the victim was found in a tempo with bleeding injuries and a first information report was registered after she was examined at the Rajwadi hospital.”

Another police officer said that the accused had inserted an unknown object into her private parts, reported The Indian Express.

Reddy said that Chauhan, who is in his 40s, was arrested after the police examined the CCTV footage of the area.

The accused has been under booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“He [Chouhan] will be produced before a magistrate court on Saturday,” said Balwant Deshmukh, a senior police inspector of the Saki Naka police station.

The police have contacted the woman’s mother, who lives in the city’s Andheri East area. She informed the police that that her daughter was asked to leave the house after she got into a fight with the family.