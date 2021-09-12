India on Sunday registered 28,591 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the overall tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,32,36,921. The new cases were 14.3% lower than Saturday’s count of 33,376.

The country’s toll rose to 4,42,655 as it recorded 338 deaths in the last day. On Sunday morning, India’s count of active cases stood at 3,84,921, while the number of recoveries was 3,24,09,345.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that along with the Indian Council of Medical Research, it has framed a set of guidelines for issuing an official document for Covid-19 deaths, PTI reported.

“Deaths occurring within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a Covid-19 case, will be treated as deaths due to Covid-19, even if the death takes place outside the hospital/in-patient facility,” the guidelines said.

The government added that deaths by suicide or because of poisoning and accidents will not be considered as Covid-19 fatalities even if the infection is an accompanying condition, according to PTI.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 22.42 crore people and led to over 46.24 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Australia continued to record a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the state of New South Wales alone registered a record 1,262 new infections.

Despite the situation, India on Saturday asked Australia to relax travel restrictions for students who have not been able to attend university due to the coronavirus crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the matter with Australian Foreign Minister Marisa Payne. Payne during the “2+2” ministerial meeting between the two countries in Delhi.

Payne said that Australia required a higher level of vaccination to be able to gradually ease curbs. “I look forward to being one of the people at the airport to welcome the first arrivals of Indian students coming back,” she added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom plans to announce Covid vaccinations for children aged between 12 and 15 this week, The Guardian reported. The vaccinations might begin within the next two weeks.