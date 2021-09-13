Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate has served a notice to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. However, he did not divulge the contents of the notice.

Chadha, in a tweet, described the notice as a “love letter” from Narendra Modi government’s “favourite agency”. The Aam Aadmi Party leader added that he will address a press conference at 1.30 pm on Monday to “expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP”.

In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the 𝐄𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞.



I will address an important press conference today, 130pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 13, 2021

This is not the first time that the Enforcement Directorate’s actions have been called a witch-hunt.

In September 2020, human rights organisation Amnesty International India had called out the agency’s “constant harassment” for demanding transparency from the government on the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. The human rights watchdog also said that its bank accounts were frozen – a move that it called a “witch-hunt over unfounded and motivated allegations”.

The Opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party on many occasions for using the Enforcement Directorate to target them.

In August, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee – the nephew to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – said that BJP was trying to pressure them through the central agency. The law enforcement agency had summoned Abhishek Banerjee to Delhi in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The case pertains to illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfield Limited in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas, and involves the embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees.

Mamata Banerjee in August had also said that BJP leaders used central agencies to target her party when they couldn’t compete with it in politics.

The National Conference had criticised the Enforcement Directorate in October 2020 when party chief Farooq Abdullah was questioned over alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 113 crore of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar called the ED summons “calculated coercive measures”, adding that it was aimed at curtailing Abdullah’s efforts to weave unity among mainstream political parties in the Union Territory.

“The only way to get a clean chit these days is to surrender one’s ideology and join the BJP,” Dar had said in the statement.

When the Enforcement Directorate had raided Karnataka Congress chief DK Sivakumar’s premises in October 2020, the party spokesperson had condemned the “raid raj”. Sivakumar was accused of evading tax and being involved in hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.