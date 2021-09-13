Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes died on Monday morning, his party tweeted. He was 80.

The former Union minister died at the Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru city of Karnataka, according to Asianet Suvarna. He was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit ward of the hospital.

In July, he had undergone a surgery in Bengaluru to remove a clot in his brain. He was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a head injury due to a fall, according to The Indian Express.

In a tweet, the Congress called Fernandes a “stalwart” of the party. “His vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times,” the party said. “The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Fernandes’ demise.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

Several Congress leaders offered their condolences after the veteran leader’s death.

Its saddening to hear about demise of our senior leader Shri Oscar Fernandes



He combined tradition & modernity,In his 5 decade

illustrious public life, He always remained rooted to ground irrespective of various positions he held



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends — Hariprasad.B.K. (@HariprasadBK2) September 13, 2021

Oscar Fernandes ji was a guide, mentor, organizational builder; who connected to the Congress workers & they loved him in return.



A “banyan tree” of the Congress Party has fallen. There will perhaps never be anyone like him.



Our heartfelt homage to an eternal Congressman! pic.twitter.com/PHbl4WKy5d — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 13, 2021

Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior Congress leader Sh Oscar Fernandes ji.



He will be remembered for his contribution and selfless service to the party.



May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his near ones to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/88vCeQ5A6t — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) September 13, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes ji.



A man of great knowledge and determination, he was one of the kindest and loyal footsoldier of INC.



God bless the noble soul and give strength to the family to bear this loss pic.twitter.com/GQsneNLTaY — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 13, 2021

Born on March 27, 1941 in Udupi district of Karnataka, Fernandes was considered among the close aides of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He was elected from the Udupi Lok Sabha constituency on five occasions.

Fernandes had held the transport ministry and labour ministry portfolios in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre. He had been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010.