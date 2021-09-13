Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes dies at 80
The veteran Congress leader died at a private hospital in Mangaluru.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes died on Monday morning, his party tweeted. He was 80.
The former Union minister died at the Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru city of Karnataka, according to Asianet Suvarna. He was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit ward of the hospital.
In July, he had undergone a surgery in Bengaluru to remove a clot in his brain. He was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a head injury due to a fall, according to The Indian Express.
In a tweet, the Congress called Fernandes a “stalwart” of the party. “His vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times,” the party said. “The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Fernandes’ demise.
“In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.
Several Congress leaders offered their condolences after the veteran leader’s death.
Born on March 27, 1941 in Udupi district of Karnataka, Fernandes was considered among the close aides of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He was elected from the Udupi Lok Sabha constituency on five occasions.
Fernandes had held the transport ministry and labour ministry portfolios in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre. He had been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010.