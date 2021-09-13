A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, ANI reported. Two children, a worker and a rickshaw driver are feared to be buried under the debris, according to the news agency.

One person has been rescued and sent to a hospital, Joint Commissioner of Police NS Bundela said. “We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris,” he added.

The upper floors of the building collapsed while renovation work was happening at a confectionary shop on the ground floor, according to News 18. The pillars were being hammered for the last ten days.

Bundela said that teams of the police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Disaster Response Force are involved in the rescue operations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad,” he said in a tweet. “The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work.”