A group of 15 sitting and retired information commissioners have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, urging him to give directions to courts in the country to not entertain pleas against the orders passed by the Central Information Commission. It is a statutory body set up under the Right to Information Act.

The top appellate body acts on complaints filed by people against central public information officers in government offices who refuse to accept an RTI application. The State Information Commission has the power to receive such complaints and act against public information officers under their jurisdiction.

In their letter to Ramana on September 9, the information commissioners have pointed out that many of their directions were being effectively negated due to stay orders from various High Courts. This, the information commissioners said, was despite the fact that the RTI Act categorically stated that they were the final appellate authorities.

The letter has been signed by two sitting state information commissioners of Madhya Pradesh – Rahul Singh and G Krishnamurthy. The signatories also include four retired central information commissioners and one retired chief central information commissioner.

The information commissioners cited Section 23 of the RTI Act which mandates that no court should entertain pleas against orders passed under the law by them.

“Many High Courts stay orders of information commissioners where no reasons are given either in the petition or in the orders describing how the challenge would fall under the writ jurisdiction of the court,” the letter said.

Here is the full text of the statement: