The Delhi Police have filed a first information report against Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan for allegedly raping a woman, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Prince Paswan is the cousin of Lok Janshakti Party’s National President Chirag Paswan.

The woman who accused Prince Paswan of rape is a former LJP worker, according to The Indian Express. She also alleged that Chirag Paswan tried to force her not to file a case against his cousin. The FIR named him also.

The complainant had approached the police three months ago but they filed the FIR only on September 9 after a court’s order, according to the newspaper.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, claimed that at a party meeting last year, Prince Paswan offered her a glass water and after drinking it, she lost consciousness.

She alleged Prince Paswan sexually assaulted her and made a video of the crime. “He ensured that his face is not be visible in the video,” the woman claimed. “He proposed marriage to me and threatened me that he would put it [the video] online.”

The complainant said that in January, she told Chirag Paswan about the incident. “He pressured me into not filing the case against Prince and he was ready to resolve the matter,” she said.

In February, Prince Paswan accused the woman of extortion and filed a complaint her, The Indian Express reported. He also issued a statement refuting her accusations.

The MP had said: “I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally, and personally by threatening my reputation.”

The woman filed the police complaint in May, her lawyer told The Indian Express. “We moved an application before a Delhi court in July,” the lawyer said. “The court directed the police to lodge an FIR against MP Prince Raj and his cousin Chirag Paswan.”

An unidentified police officer told PTI: “The court’s direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station.”