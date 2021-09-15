India on Wednesday recorded 27,176 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country’s overall tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,32,89,579. The new cases were 6.97% higher than Tuesday’s count of 25,404 cases.

The country’s toll rose to 4,43,497 after 284 deaths were recorded in the past day. As of Wednesday morning, India’s count of active cases stood at 3,51,087, and the caseload reduced by 11,120 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,25,22,171 persons have recovered from the disease till now.

A total of 75,89,12,277 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India since the beginning of the immunisation drive in January. On Tuesday alone, 61,15,690 vaccine doses were administered in the country.

Other updates