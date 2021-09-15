The Delhi government will allow public fairs and exhibitions to be conducted in the city from Thursday as a part of its phased unlocking after the devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, issued an order on Wednesday, saying that the Covid-19 cases in the city had reduced. The Capital recorded 38 cases and no deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The disaster management authority asked the owners of the venues to adhere to standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at their premises.

The DDMA also reiterated the restriction on activities across the city.

Restaurants, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and cinemas will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity. The Delhi Metro and intra-state buses will operate with 100% seating capacity.

Two passengers will be allowed in autorickshaws and cabs.

As many as 100 people will be allowed at funerals and marriages. The owners of the venues have been tasked with ensuring that the guests adhere to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Stadia and sports complexes can operate without an audience.

The district administration has been asked to conduct random Covid-19 tests of vendors at weekly markets. There are no restrictions on intra-state or inter-state trade.

Schools will remain closed for students up to Class 8, the order said. Students from Classes 9 to 12 have been attending schools since the first week of September. The classes are being held with 50% capacity.

All festival-related gatherings are prohibited in the national Capital.

Other activities already prohibited and allowed will continue till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1.

Those found violating Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 (obstructing a civil servant from discharging their duty) of the Criminal Procedure Code.