China should avoid viewing its ties with India from the perspective of other countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday. Jaishankar met Wang on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The external affairs minister said that India and China had to “deal with each other on merits” and establish a relationship based on mutual respect.

“EAM [Jaishankar] conveyed that India had never subscribed to any clash of civilisations theory,” a press release issued by the external affairs ministry stated.

It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country.

Two days earlier, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat had remarked that India must prepare to deal with “adversaries” on both fronts, according to The Hindu. He had also noted China’s stance on Afghanistan, and Beijing “making friends” with Iran and Turkey, terming it a “jointmanship between the Sinic and Islamic civilisations”.

Rawat reportedly asked whether this could lead to a “clash of civilisations” with western countries.

The two sides on Thursday discussed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, as also other global developments.

Jaishankar on Thursday noted that since the last such meeting on July 14, there had been some progress in the “resolution of some issues” along the Line of Actual Control, but added that some matters still remained to be resolved.

According to the external affairs ministry’s statement, Jaishankar “recalled that Foreign Minister Wang Yi had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb.” He said that the two sides should resolve the remaining issues along the LAC as soon as possible.

In May 2020, Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army at several points along the Line of Actual Control.

Tensions between India and China escalated further after a violent face-off on June 15, 2020. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter.

The SCO comprises China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The grouping will hold its 21st summit on Friday at Dushanbe, PTI reported.

Jaishankar and Wang had met on the sidelines of the SCO summit last year as well. The two sides had agreed on a five-point plan to defuse tensions between the countries and said the situation in the border areas of Ladakh was not in the interest of either side.

“The two ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters,” a joint press statement at the time said.