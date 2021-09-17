International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday refuted allegations that she was involved in the irregularities in two of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business reports. The accusations were reportedly related to manipulation of the reports for 2018 and 2020 to appease China.

In the World Bank report, the economies of countries are ranked according to the ease with which business can be conducted in them. The scale ranges from 1 to 190.

Georgieva’s statement came after the World Bank on Thursday announced that it was discontinuing its Ease of Doing Business Report. This was done following a review of the findings of the irregularities in the reports for 2018 and 2020, the organisation said.

“After reviewing all the information available to date on Doing Business, including the findings of past reviews, audits, and the report the Bank released today [Thursday] on behalf of the Board of Executive Directors, World Bank Group management has taken the decision to discontinue the Doing Business report,” the statement said.

The organisation said that irregularities in the data in the two reports emerged after it was flagged internally in June 2020. Following this, the World Bank said that it had put on hold the next Ease of Doing Business Report and began reviews and audits on the methodology used to prepare it.

“In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank’s appropriate internal accountability mechanisms,” the World Bank statement read.

In its investigation report, the World Bank said China had complained about its 78th rank in the 2017 report.

After several conversations with upper management, the staff preparing the 2018 report had allegedly changed some of the input data that led to an increase in China’s ranking, reported AFP. Without the manipulation in data, China would have reportedly ranked lower than 78 in the report.

“The group discussed methodological changes to the report that might boost China’s ranking, including by incorporating data from Taiwan, China and/or Hong Kong SAR, China into China’s data,” the investigation report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale said.

The World Bank’s investigation report mentions Georgieva, who served as the chief executive officer between January 2017 and September 2019. During this time, she also worked as the interim president of the World Bank Group for three months.

She joined the IMF as the managing director on October 1, 2019.

“I disagree fundamentally with the findings and interpretations of the Investigation of Data Irregularities as it relates to my role in the World Bank’s Doing Business report of 2018,” she said in a statement. “I have already had an initial briefing with the IMF’s Executive Board on this matter.”

The investigation report also mentions the involvement of former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

The rankings on the Ease of Doing Business Report helps in assessing the “absolute level of regulatory performance over time”, according to the World Bank.

A high ranking in the Ease of Doing Business report meant that the regulatory environment of an economy would be more conducive to the operations of a local company.

“The rankings are determined by sorting the aggregate scores on 10 topics, each consisting of several indicators, giving equal weight to each topic,” according to the World Bank. “The rankings for all economies are benchmarked to May 2019.”