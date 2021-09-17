The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered officials to periodically verify the background of government employees, PTI reported.

The Union Territory’s General Administration Department instructed officials to report employees allegedly involved in sabotage, treason, espionage, subversion, terrorism, sedition, inciting violence or any other unconstitutional act, according to the news agency.

The department’s order also said that the authorities must report an employee’s association or sympathy with individuals allegedly involved in “aiding, abetting or advocating” such acts.

It added that an employee’s “failure to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India’s national and security interests” should also be taken into account.

Government employees are expected to “maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a government servant”, the order said, according to Greater Kashmir.

The order said that administrative departments must occasionally take note of lists of “adversely reported” employees, which will be prepared on the basis of the verification process, PTI reported.

The notification added: “In the event, such employee(s) are due for promotion, their cases shall be put on hold immediately. Further, such cases shall be submitted to the UT [Union Territory] Level Screening Committee constituted for the purpose, for a decision.”

After the screening committee confirms the adverse report, action will taken against the employees under scanner, the order added. They might even face termination.

The Union Territory’s administration has also made it tougher for employees to get passports, The Hindu reported on Thursday. Apart from police verification, they will also need a clearance from the vigilance department.