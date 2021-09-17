The 45th Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Friday is expected to take up discussions to bring the rates of petrol and diesel under the ambit of indirect tax, NDTV reported.

The meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. This is the first meeting of the council in over 20 months owing to the Covid-19 health crisis.

Among the topics to be discussed at the meeting on Friday are the reduction of tax rates on Covid-19 medicines, according to NDTV.

The council is also expected to levy a tax of 5% on online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. The meeting is likely to conduct reviews of more than 50 items through rate changes and clarifications, according to The Indian Express.

Fuel and GST

The governments of Maharashtra and Kerala said that they will oppose the decision of bringing fuel rates under the GST.

“Although nobody is speaking in public, there is a serious move on part of the Centre to bring petrol and diesel under GST, citing one nation, one tax regime,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, according to The Indian Express.

Pawar added that the Centre had the right to modify rules, but any policy decision that adversely affected the generation of state revenue was unacceptable.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Thursday said that the fuel prices had increased in the state because the Centre had increased the charges under cess, PTI reported. The state is set to lose Rs 8,000 annually if petrol and diesel is brought under the GST regime, the minister added.

Fuel prices in India have risen progressively since May 2020.

The Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 for every litre of fuel currently.

In August,Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had defended the Centre’s excise duty, saying that the money is used to finance various welfare schemes.

Puri and Sitharaman had also blamed the United Progressive Alliance government for deregulating the prices of petrol and diesel in 2010. The BJP leaders said that it caused an impact on the local market when international rates of fuel change.

The Union ministers had also pointed out that the Congress government had issued oil bonds worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore to control the prices of petrol.

Oil bonds are special securities issued by the government of India to public entities like oil marketing companies, Food Corporation of India and fertiliser companies in lieu of cash subsidies.

Puri had said that the Congress passed on this “problem” to the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

GST on medicines

In June, the Centre had proposed cuts in the Goods and Services Tax rates on medicines and equipment used for the treatment of Covid-19.

The proposal reduced tax rates on medical-grade oxygen, concentrators, ventilators, and BiPAP machines from 12% to 5%. The proposal also suggests no tax on Covid-19 medicines Tocilizumab and Amphotericin-B, which are used to treat cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus”.

The GST rates on the antiviral drug remdesivir, Covid-19 testing kits, inflammatory diagnostic kits like D-Dimer, IL-6, and Ferritin, and pulse oximeters will be slashed down from 12% to 5% under the new proposal.

GST compensation to states



The GST fund is falling short of the compensation requirement as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted tax collection, according to NDTV.

Since April 2020, the Centre has released GST compensation worth Rs 1,13,000 to the states.

“Under the GST compensation, Centre owes Maharashtra Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000 crore,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, according to The Indian Express. “They have still not given us our rightful dues.”

The Centre levies a GST compensation to compensate the states for the loss of revenue arising due to the implementation of the tax. The maximum amount of tax is imposed on tobacco products.