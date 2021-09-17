Fourteen workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction flyover in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai collapsed at 4.40 am on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The disaster control cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the injured were taken to VN Desai Hospital, according to the newspaper. They are said to be in a stable condition.

According to preliminary report, the girder collapsed while people were working on the site, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, as per a fire brigade official present at the spot



(Latest visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Ddrzw0uzT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

“There is no life loss and no person is missing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe, according to ANI.

Officials said that there were 24 workers along with two engineers and two supervisors at the project site, reported The Indian Express.

The flyover is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road to reduce traffic congestion, Mint reported. It is also expect to decongest the traffic in the Bandra Kurla Complex area.

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started an inquiry into the collapse of the under-construction flyover.

“The MMRDA has instituted a 15-day inquiry and those responsible for negligence or any other reason for this section collapse, will not be spared,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority chief Eknath Shinde also said that an investigation into the incident will be carried out in two weeks, according to Times Now. He added that the authority will not provide any kind of support to those responsible for the collapse.