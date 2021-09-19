A Hindu man, who was dropping his Muslim colleague home on his bike, has been allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru, News18 reported on Sunday. The accused persons also abused the Muslim woman.

The police have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

The alleged incident took place in the city’s Dairy Circle area on Friday, according to NDTV. Videos circulated on social media showed the accused persons abusing the man and the woman. Scroll.in has not independently verified the authenticity of the clips.

The accused persons spoke in Kannada and Urdu. They asked the woman, who was wearing a burqa, why she was riding with a non-Muslim man, the news channel reported.

“Aren’t you ashamed...?” they reportedly asked her. “Don’t you know the kind of times we live in? Why do you behave like dogs and cats?”

The accused persons slapped and punched the woman’s colleague, the news channel reported. They also forced the woman to dial her husband’s number. They abused the husband and asked why he let his wife travel with a non-Muslim person, according to NDTV.

One of the miscreants told the woman’s husband that people like him tarnished the community’s reputation. Then, they forced the woman to get off the bike and take an autorickshaw to reach her home.

After the woman filed a complaint, the police scanned CCTV footage, tracked down the accused and arrested them, News18 reported.

“Acting swiftly, Bangalore Police has identified and secured two accused persons for assault on a bike rider traveling along with a woman of a different faith,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said. “A case is registered and firm legal action is initiated.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will deal with such incidents strictly.