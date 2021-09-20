Heavy rainfall lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Monday, flooding the city airport, reported ABP. Trains have also been delayed due to the downpour.

Commuters faced difficulty in travelling due to waterlogging. Visuals on social media showed Lake Gardens, a low-lying area of the city, and several other parts inundated.

Kolkata Airport today morning ..... pic.twitter.com/fkkDhd0mUK — Taanusree Bose তণুশ্রী বোস (@tanvibose) September 20, 2021

@kmc_kolkata @CESCLimited pathetic conditions in Lake Gardens , huge water logging and no powersupply since morning due to heavy rains, some folks are also reporting water entering their rooms in ground floor at C block pic.twitter.com/PCofjED549 — amazing-am-birder (@amit_maz) September 20, 2021

Kolkata | Streets in Lake Gardens area waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in the city; IMD says heavy downpour to continue for the next 2-3 hours #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/bFc5HwVHPo — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Come rain or shine, life much like the show, must go on.#kolkatarain😌 pic.twitter.com/o6D7nQN4UA — TUHINA DAS (@TuhinaDasOff) September 20, 2021

In view of the rain, the Kolkata airport advised passengers to check the flight schedule with the airline they were travelling with. The airport authorities, however, said flight services were not interrupted, reported the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, water accumulated on railway tracks in Howrah-Tikiapara car shed as well as near the Sealdah railway station, resulting in trains getting delayed.

The India Meteorological Department said that the rains were due to the movement of cyclonic circulation from northwest Bay of Bengal to Gangetic parts of the state, reported PTI. The weather agency predicted rainfall to continue in southern districts of West Bengal till Tuesday.

#TravelAlert: Due to heavy rains in Kolkata, waterlogging and traffic congestion is expected. Passengers travelling through #KolkataAirport are requested to allow more time for their journey to the airport and check the flight schedule with the concerned Airline. Thank you. — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) September 20, 2021

Water logging in Kolkata and surrounding areas due to heavy rain over night and Continues to rain . pic.twitter.com/q5sePzhw4A — Syeda Shabana (@ShabanaANI2) September 20, 2021

The weather agency said that Kolkata received 142 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. The city received over 100 mm of rainfall between 1 am and 7 am.

An official said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s drainage pumping stations recorded 136 mm rain in Dhapa area, 115 mm in Kalighat and 109 mm in Ballygunge in the 24-hour period.

Canning in South 24 Parganas district recorded a rainfall of 113 mm and North 24 Parganas district Salt Lake 112.8 mm and Dum Dum 95 mm.

Kolkata has been under the grip of one wet spell after another since last week, reported The Telegraph.