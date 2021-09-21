The Indian Army has launched an operation in Jammu and Kashmir after detecting “suspicious movement” along the Line of Control, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Army officials suspect that infiltrators have entered Uri town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in the Uri sector on Monday morning and are yet to be restored.

The Indian Army has not issued an official statement on this development yet.

An unidentified official told The Times of India that the Army has been pursuing six armed infiltrators.

The Army detected the suspected infiltration attempt on the night of September 18, according to the Deccan Herald.

The operations coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack in Uri in 2016 in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

An unidentified official told the Deccan Herald on Tuesday that six to eight militants had entered Uri’s Gohalan area.

“As soon as the Army got a clue about the infiltration, they rushed to the area and during a brief gun battle one soldier was injured,” an official said. “Four to six infiltrating militants may have fled to Pakistan and two are probably hiding in the area.”

Defence spokesperson Colonel Emron Masavi confirmed that “suspicious movement was detected” to Greater Kashmir and said that the area was being searched.

As of Tuesday, the operation is still under way and Army camps in Uri are on high alert, according to the Hindustan Times.

In 2021, two infiltration attempts along the LoC were reported, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the general-officer-commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps unit, said according to Deccan Herald.

The officer added: “One group was neutralised in Bandipora district, and we are looking for the second one, which has been successful.”

Unidentified Army officials said that the ground situation was still unclear, NDTV reported.