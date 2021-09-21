E-commerce giant Amazon has started an investigation in India after allegations emerged that its lawyers had bribed government officials, The Morning Context reported on Monday.

As the website first reported, a whistleblower has alleged that the legal fee that Amazon paid to Vikas Chopra, who works as an outside counsel for the company, was channeled to bribe government officials.

Amazon is also looking into the involvement of its senior corporate counsel Rahul Sundaram in the matter, according to The Morning Context. Two unidentified officials told the website that Sundaram has been sent on leave.

The e-commerce company has been conducting an inquiry into the allegations for about two months, an unidentified official told Reuters. The company has also been questioning more of its legal representatives in India, according to The Morning Context.

One of the legal representatives being questioned is a firm named AZB & Partners.

This firm had earlier in September sacked a junior lawyer who used to work on Amazon-related matters, according to The Morning Context. The lawyer was aware of the corruption allegations, according to two people familiar with the situation.

However, The Morning Context said it could not independently confirm the circumstances that led to the lawyer’s exit from the company.

An unidentified spokesperson from Amazon told The Morning Context and Reuters that the e-commerce company had no tolerance for corruption.

The spokesperson added: “We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time.”

One of the unidentified officials who spoke to The Morning Context said that under the American Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, firms are barred from bribing officials abroad. The official added that most US companies, including Amazon, treat such whistleblower complaints seriously.