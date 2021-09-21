Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday described the decision of the British government to not recognise Covishield as discriminating and said that it impacts Indian citizens travelling to the United Kingdom, reported ANI.

According to the UK government’s new travel rules, people inoculated against the coronavirus in Africa and South America, and in countries, including India, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand and Russia will be considered unvaccinated.

These passengers will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival in the United Kingdom. The new rules will be effective from October 4.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the foreign secretary said that it was within India’s “right to take reciprocal measures” till the matter is resolved, reported NDTV.

“The external affairs ministry has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary,” Shringla said. “I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved.”

Earlier in the day, Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he has discussed the matter with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz.



Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side.



Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.



Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/pc49NS7zcw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

On Monday, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the United Kingdom’s vaccine policy.

Tharoor had said on Twitter that on account of the rules, he has refused to attend an event at the debating society of the Cambridge Union and has also pulled out of events pertaining to the United Kingdom’s edition of his book called The Battle Of Belonging.

Ramesh had noted that the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, which is the local manufacturer of Covishield, has supplied shots to the UK, and said that the country’s decision “smacks of racism”.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission had said that the UK government was engaging with the Centre “to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India”.