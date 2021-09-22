Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will become the chief of the air staff after Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria’s retirement at the end of September, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

Chaudhari currently serves as the vice chief of the air staff.

The government adhered to the seniority rule while selecting him for the position of chief of the air staff.

After he takes charge as the chief of the Indian Air Force, Chaudhari will have to handle matters related to the integration of the armed forces to handle security challenges in the future.

Chaudhari has served in the Air Force for about 39 years, according to ANI. He has experience with flying a range of fighter and trainer aircraft.

“Air Marshal VR Chaudhari was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on 29th December 1982 and has held various command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels,” the defence ministry said.

The officer has led key fighter bases during his career, including the one located in Jammu and Kashmir, the Hindustan Times reported. He also flew missions during the Kargil War in 1999.

Chaudhari was the commander-in-chief of the Western Air Command before he became the vice chief of air staff in July this year, according to PTI.

The Western Air Command is responsible for airspace security in Ladakh, where India and China have been locked in a standoff since a clash between their troops in June last year.

Chaudhari was also the chief of a high level group that oversaw the progress of the Rafale project in France, the Hindustan Times reported.