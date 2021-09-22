A look at the top headlines right now:

Amarinder Singh says he will fight ‘tooth and nail’ to stop Navjot Sidhu becoming Punjab CM: The Congress veteran said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were like his children but described them as inexperienced. UK adds Covishield to its list of approved vaccines, but Indians still need to quarantine: Those travelling to the country will still have to quarantine for 10 days as the British government reportedly has a problem with India’s vaccine certificate. Six Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for allegedly having terror links: The employees were fired under Article 311 of the Constitution, which requires no official inquiry before termination of services. States will pay Rs 50,000 compensation for each Covid death, Centre tells Supreme Court: The amount should be given to the families of the deceased within 30 days of them submitting the required documents, the Centre said. Lalu Prasad Yadav demands caste census, says let 50% cap on reservation be done away with: The former Bihar chief minister said the existing quotas for the people from reserved categories were insufficient. RN Ravi resigns as Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks: He had held this position since 2015. Centre challenges Kerala HC order allowing Covishield second dose before 84-day gap: A division bench of the High Court will hear the plea filed against the order passed earlier this month by a single-judge bench. Nine-year-old Dalit girl died due to suffocation during sexual assault, police tell court: The chargesheet said that the main accused Radhe Shyam had sexually assaulted the minor in the past too. ‘Was blackmailed over morphed photo with girl,’ wrote Seer Narendra Giri wrote in purported suicide note: The chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad was found hanging in a room at the Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city on Monday. New Covid-19 cases declined globally last week, West Asia reported sharpest fall, says WHO: A total of 3.6 million new Covid-19 cases were reported globally between September 13 and 19, as compared to 4 million in the preceding week.