The big news: Amarinder Singh calls Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi inexperienced, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The UK recognised Covishield but Indians still need to quarantine, and six J&K employees were sacked for alleged terror links.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Amarinder Singh says he will fight ‘tooth and nail’ to stop Navjot Sidhu becoming Punjab CM: The Congress veteran said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were like his children but described them as inexperienced.
- UK adds Covishield to its list of approved vaccines, but Indians still need to quarantine: Those travelling to the country will still have to quarantine for 10 days as the British government reportedly has a problem with India’s vaccine certificate.
- Six Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for allegedly having terror links: The employees were fired under Article 311 of the Constitution, which requires no official inquiry before termination of services.
- States will pay Rs 50,000 compensation for each Covid death, Centre tells Supreme Court: The amount should be given to the families of the deceased within 30 days of them submitting the required documents, the Centre said.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav demands caste census, says let 50% cap on reservation be done away with: The former Bihar chief minister said the existing quotas for the people from reserved categories were insufficient.
- RN Ravi resigns as Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks: He had held this position since 2015.
- Centre challenges Kerala HC order allowing Covishield second dose before 84-day gap: A division bench of the High Court will hear the plea filed against the order passed earlier this month by a single-judge bench.
- Nine-year-old Dalit girl died due to suffocation during sexual assault, police tell court: The chargesheet said that the main accused Radhe Shyam had sexually assaulted the minor in the past too.
- ‘Was blackmailed over morphed photo with girl,’ wrote Seer Narendra Giri wrote in purported suicide note: The chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad was found hanging in a room at the Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city on Monday.
- New Covid-19 cases declined globally last week, West Asia reported sharpest fall, says WHO: A total of 3.6 million new Covid-19 cases were reported globally between September 13 and 19, as compared to 4 million in the preceding week.