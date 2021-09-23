At least three people were feared dead in Assam on Thursday as the police opened fire on protestors in the Sipajhar area of Darrang district, local residents told Scroll.in. The police have not yet confirmed deaths, saying two protestors and nine policemen had been injured in the incident.

According to local accounts, late on Wednesday night, the administration served an eviction notice to residents of Kirakota Char. Protest erupted on Thursday morning. After this, the administration reportedly promised that the villagers will be rehabilitated before the eviction. However, once activists left the area, the police opened fire on the protestors, residents claimed.

A video widely circulated after the incident shows policemen opening fire and then falling upon a protestor running towards them with a stick. A few seconds later, he lies motionless on the ground, apparently shot in the chest. A photographer accompanying the police repeatedly assaults the man as he lies on the ground.

Wednesday’s notice was the latest instalment of the Assam government’s eviction drive against what it terms “illegal encroachments” in Sipajhar area.

On September 20, at least 800 families were evicted from government land by the local administration and the police in Sipajhar. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday that the authorities cleared 4,500 bighas (1,487 acres) of land. But some reports said that 8,000 bighas (2645 acres) of land was cleared.

Monday’s eviction drive was carried out in Dholpur 1 and Dholpur 3 of Sipajhar area from 9 am to 4 pm, Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma had told The Indian Express. Most residents are Muslims of Bengali.

The eviction drives are being undertaken more than three months after Sarma promised to clear encroachments from over 77,000 bighas (25,455 acres) of government land to make space for organic farming by unemployed young people.

As Scroll.in reported in June, the Assam government proceeded with its eviction drives, despite a court order, amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus. Most of those displaced in the process were also Muslims of Bengali origin.