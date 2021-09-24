India on Friday morning recorded 31,382 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,35,94,803 since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The number of new cases was 1.69% fewer than Thursday’s infection count of 31,923.

The country’s Covid-19 toll rose to 4,46,368 as 318 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases declined by 1,478 to 3,00,162.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Other updates

On Thursday, the Centre announced that differently-abled persons and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid-19 vaccines at their homes. The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to list out steps that it has taken to prioritise vaccination for the differently-abled.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, the Centre said that families of patients who died by suicide within 30 days after testing positive for coronavirus will be provided ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000.

In Karnataka, a technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has asked the state government to write to the Centre, requesting to reduce the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 84 days to around a month, The Indian Express reported.

Global updates

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday refused to approve booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for healthy frontline healthcare workers who are not at risk of severe illness, AP reported.

The decision came a day after the country’s Food and Drug Administration had authorised the doses for a larger range of the American population who are at a higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 infection. The FDA list included teachers, grocery store employees, healthcare workers and prison inmates, according to AFP.

However, the CDC recommended a third dose only for those above the age of 65, nursing home residents and those in the age group of 50 to 64 and have risky underlying health problems.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 23.05 crore people and caused more than 47.28 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.