Gangster Jitendra Gogi was on Friday shot dead by two attackers inside a court in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

The attackers were members of a rival gang, according to NDTV. The attackers have been killed by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were dressed as lawyers when they fired at Gogi.

#JUSTIN:Dreaded jailer gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two armed assailants of rival jailed gangster, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya inside the Rohini Court on Friday afternoon. Attackers killed by the Delhi Police.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/PDbGvFziaH — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) September 24, 2021

The shootout took place when the gangster, lodged in Tihar Jail, was being produced in the court for a hearing. He was accompanied by members of the Delhi Police’s Counter Intelligence team.

“Minutes after he entered [the court], they whipped out pistols and opened fire,” an unidentified official told The Indian Express. “There was chaos and police personnel of the Counter Intelligence team fired in retaliation. Both the attackers died at the spot.”

A lawyer has been injured in the attack, according to India Today.