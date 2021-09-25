Feminist icon and author Kamla Bhasin died on Saturday morning at the age of 75, The Indian Express reported.

She was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Bhasin was born on April 24, 1946 in the district of Mandi Bahauddin, which is now in Pakistan, according to Dawn. After Partition, her family shifted to Rajasthan in India.

She completed her graduation and post-graduation studies in Rajasthan. After this, Bhasin studied sociology at the University of Münster in West Germany, according to the Hindustan Times.

The poet later returned to India and worked with Udaipur-based NGO Seva Mandir, which works on rural development and women’s empowerment.

In 2002, she founded the South Asian feminist network Sangat, which works with underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities, The Indian Express reported.

She was one of the founders of Jagori, a civil society organisation working for women’s empowerment.

Bhasin wrote several books on gender norms, including What is Patriarchy, published in 1993. In 2020, she wrote the books Satrangi Ladke and Satrangi Ladkiyan, The Indian Express reported.

Thanks for all you did, Kamla Bhasin.





Here are a few tributes:

Rest in power Kamla Bhasin ji



Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief

How to say 'Alvida'to you?



Kamla Bhasin, dear friend, just passed away. Around 3am today, 25th Sept. A big setback for the women's movement. One of the pioneers of the movement, built the South Asian Feminist movement.



In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief.





Sad to hear about tragic demise of my favourite person. You will continue to live on in us and among us. Rise in power Kamla Bhasin ❤️🌻 Much love! You will be dearly missed #RIPKamlaBhasin #KamlaBhasin