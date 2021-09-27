India on Monday registered 26,041 new coronavirus cases, which took the total number of infections in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,36,78,786. Monday’s tally was 8% lower than Sunday’s count of 28,326 cases.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in India rose to 4,47,194 with 276 more fatalities in the last day. As of Monday morning, India’s count of active Covid-19 cases stood at 2,99,620, while the number of recoveries was 3,29,31,972.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala alone recorded 15,951 new cases and 165 deaths on Sunday. Despite the high number of daily cases, the state has decided to reopen bars and allow hotels and restaurants to offer dine-in services but only to fully-vaccinated customers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the relaxations were allowed because there had been a decline in active Covid-19 cases and over 90% of the population had received the first vaccine dose.

Across India, more than 86 crore vaccine doses have administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 23.18 crore people and caused more than 47 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile in Australia, the government of the New South Wales state is likely to introduce its plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, Reuters reported. More than 60% people in the state aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated.