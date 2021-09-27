Three people died in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday as Cyclone Gulab made landfall in the coastal areas of the two states, the Hindustan Times reported.

While two fishermen died in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, one person died in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The fishermen in Srikakulam reportedly died after they fell from their boat off the Mandasa coast. One fisherman is still missing, the newspaper quoted officials as saying.

The cyclone made landfall 20 km north of the Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The landfall occurred at the Miduguda and Tokali villages, PTI quoted an official from the India Meteorological Department as saying. The wind speed of the cyclone during landfall was said to be about 90 km per hour.

The storm uprooted large trees and electricity poles at some places in Andhra Pradesh. The city of Vishakhapatnam received heavy rainfall, and visuals on social media showed strong winds and inundated streets.

Cyclone 🌀 Gulab's rain bands stuck in Vizag City of India...Video taken from Sujathanagar area of Vizag Coast... pic.twitter.com/QQq5Wqs3rU — Rajasekhar KSH (@KshRajasekhar) September 27, 2021

The cyclone also disrupted normal life in Odisha’s Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Sunabeda districts, as the IMD had issued a red alert warning due to the cyclone, The New Indian Express reported. Markets were deserted and people stayed indoors.

The state government opened 124 cyclone shelters in 14 blocks and four urban local bodies for the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas. The administration in Malkangiri district evacuated 6,200 people to temporary flood shelters. It also opened emergency control rooms in each of the seven block headquarters in the district.

Visuals on social media showed uprooted trees in Malkangiri district.

The IMD on Monday morning said that Cyclone Gulab weakened into a deep depression at 2.30 a.m. The agency said in a subsequent update that the deep depression is likely to weaken further into a depression and is likely to move westwards in the next 12 hours.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 13 teams in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

More than 100 fire brigade teams and 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have also been sent to Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Kandhama districts, PTI reported.

Thirty-four trains were cancelled because of the weather warning, according to bulletins issued by the East Coast Railway.