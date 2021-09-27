At least 73% of individuals and 93% healthcare workers from Odisha have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, PTI reported, citing a sero survey by an affiliate of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

A sero survey tests a sample population in a region to assess whether they have antibodies against a particular infection. The presence of antibodies indicates they may have been exposed to the infection even if they hadn’t developed symptoms of the disease.

A higher seroprevalence number in a state suggests infection spread rapidly among the population, while a lower number indicates a limited spread either because the state was able to limit the spread of the virus through effective pandemic-control measures, or the virus is yet to make an inroad in some pockets.

The Regional Medical Research Centre, which is affiliated with the Indian Council of Medical Research, conducted the sero survey in 12 of the 30 districts in Odisha between August 29 and September 15. It covered 5,796 people out of whom 4,247 had antibodies. For healthcare workers, 1,312 samples were collected and out of these 1,232 had antibodies.

The survey also found that 70% of the children between the age of six and 10 had antibodies against the coronavirus.

“Children have developed antibodies after coming in contact with their parents or family elders,” said Sanghamitra Pati, director of Regional Medical Research Centre, according to The Hindu.

Antibodies against the coronavirus were found in 75% individuals aged 19-44 , 72% individuals aged 45-60 and 66% individuals aged 60 and above, PTI reported.

Among the adults with antibodies, 66.5% individuals had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 33% were not vaccinated. Also, 23% people had tested positive for the coronavirus since April.

There was no stark difference in seroprevalence between rural and urban parts of Odisha.

“Similarly, the difference in seroprevalence between male and female has also blurred,” Pati said, according to The Hindu.

Director of Health Service Dr Bijay Mohapatra said even if the third wave of the pandemic arrives in the next few months, it will not cause much damage to Odisha since the majority of people now have antibodies against the virus, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Monday reported 444 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s cumulative total since the pandemic began last year to 10,24,764. With five deaths over the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 8,180.