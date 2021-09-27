Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress engaged in a scuffle on Monday afternoon during a door-to-door campaign of saffron party’s leader Dilip Ghosh, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place near Jadubabu Bazaar area in South Kolkata, where Ghosh was campaigning for the Bhabanipur bye-polls scheduled to take place on September 30. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the seat.

Trinamool Congress supporters started protesting and shouting slogans against Ghosh soon after he began his campaign, News18 reported. A scuffle ensued as Ghosh’s security guards and BJP supporters retaliated.

As the situation escalated, Ghosh cut short the campaign.

Sukanta Majumdar, the chief of BJP’s West Bengal unit, claimed that Ghosh was “kicked, pushed and heckled” by Trinamool Congress supporters.

In a video posted on social media by Ghosh, he can be seen pushed by a group of people while his security guards try to guard him. One of the guards also pointed a gun at the group of people.

“How safe is the life of the common man in this state when [a] public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of madam chief minister [Mamata Banerjee],” Ghosh said in a tweet.

Later, Ghosh told reporters that a BJP member had sustained an injury on his forehead during the clash. The BJP national vice president added that he will file a complaint about the incident with the Election Commission.

BJP member Bhab Narayan Singh reportedly got injured and he was bleeding from his head, The Indian Express reported. However, the police has not yet given an official statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that the protest against Ghosh was a “spontaneous” one as a result of the “derogatory statements” he had made against Banerjee earlier.

Ghosh had courted controversy in March by suggesting that Banerjee should wear bermuda shorts instead of a sari if she wished to show her injured leg during campaigning ahead of the West Bengal elections.

The West Bengal chief minister had sustained a leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram. She had held several election rallies on a wheelchair.

Soon after Ghosh was criticised for his comment, he had said that it was inappropriate for women to show their legs while wearing a saree.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress also tweeted a clipping of a news channel report of the incident and criticised Ghosh’s security guards for pointing guns at the protestors.

“How dare a gun be aimed at public in broad daylight?” Trinamool Congress asked in a tweet. “Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!”

The Bhababipur bye-elections were necessitated after Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly elections held in March-April this year. However, she took oath as the chief minister for a third term as the Trinamool Congress won a clear majority.

As per the rules, Banerjee needs to get elected as an MLA within six months of her taking oath. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who had won the Bhabanipur constituency in the Assembly elections, vacated the seat so that Banerjee could contest.

Monday was the last day of campaigning ahead of the bye-elections on September 30. The result of the bye-polls will be announced on October 3.