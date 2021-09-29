Youth and student organisation the Fraternity Movement Allahabad on Tuesday claimed that the police filed an FIR against a few of its members for protesting against the police brutality in Assam’s Darrang district last week.

Two Muslim individuals were killed on Thursday while protesting during an eviction drive in Sipajhar area of Assam’s Darrang district when the police had opened fire. The Assam government has ordered an inquiry by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court into the killings and the circumstances leading to the incident.

The Fraternity Movement Allahabad on Sunday had gathered at Atala in Uttar Pradesh along with its member organisation to protest against the “state atrocities on Muslims in Assam”.

Pictures from Allahabad under Fraternity Movement's Nation wide protest against the State brutality in Assam. @Fraternity_movt pic.twitter.com/KBjQfCNhue — Fraternity Movement Uttar Pradesh (@Fraternity_UP) September 26, 2021

However, the police filed an FIR against the members of the organisation in the Kareli police station, claiming that they violated the Pandemic Act by gathering for a protest.

In a statement, the Fraternity Movement and its member organisations condemned the Uttar Pradesh police “for intimidating protestors and trying to curb dissent” and demanded that the FIR be quashed.

“We resolve to keep raising our voice against oppression and state sponsored terrorism,” the statement said.

The organisation said that it stood with all the activists named in the FIR.

Sunday’s protest was also supported by the Students Islamic Organisation of India, All India Students Association, Disha Students Organisation, Advikta Manch and two more student bodies.

The protest by Fraternity India is among the many that have been taking place since the firing incident at Assam last week.

The All Minority Organisations Coordination Committee, which includes the All Assam Minority Students Union, Jamiat-e-Ulema and other organisations, on Friday had called for a 12-hour bandh in Darrang district.

In Delhi, police detained students on Friday when they protested at the Assam Bhavan, according to The Tribune. The Congress arm of the National Students Union of India had also burned an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during thr protest.