The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it will allow students from Classes 1 to 8 to physically attend school from November 1, The Hindu reported. The authorities requested schools to strictly enforce coronavirus-related protocol.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after consultation with medical experts, educationists and parents.

Stalin, while quoting the experts, said that students of Classes 1 to 8 were under “immense stress” and experienced “a learning gap” since they have been unable to attend in-person classes during the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Department has been asked to make adequate arrangements so that the classes could start from November 1.

Currently, only students from Classes 9 to 12 in the state have been attending school in person.

Meanwhile, Stalin clarified that the lockdown in Tamil Nadu will continue till 6 am on October 11.

“The restriction on social, political and cultural events, festivals and consecrations, among others, would continue,” he said in the statement. “Only with appropriate restrictions could the third wave [of Covid-19] be avoided.”

Stalin also requested citizens to avoid crowded places while celebrating festivals. The state said that places of worship would also be shut on weekends, according to PTI.