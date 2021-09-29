A property dealer died during a raid by the Uttar Pradesh Police at a hotel in Gorakhpur city in the early hours of Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

The wife of the man, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, alleged that he was assaulted after he objected to the police’s misbehaviour, which led to his death. The police claimed that he died after he fell and injured himself in his hotel room.

Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, was at the Krishna Palace Hotel along with two other people from different cities. They were identified as Harveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar.

Harveer Singh told the media that they were in Gorakhpur to meet a common friend. Singh said that five to seven policemen went to their room at around 12.30 am and asked for their identity documents, NDTV reported.

According to him, Gupta asked them why they were being disturbed late at night and then the policemen started threatening him.

“They appeared drunk,” Singh said. “I was slapped by one of the policemen. Some of the policemen had guns. The cops then took me outside. A while later, I saw Manish was being dragged out of the room by the cops and there was blood all over his face,”

Gupta’s wife Meenakshi said that she spoke to her husband shortly before his death, and that he told her that he would have to disconnect the call as the police were outside his room.

“I believe he later called another relative saying the police were harassing and threatening him and asking him to accompany them to the police station,” she said. “I want answers to how he died.”

The Superintendent of Police in Gorakhpur, Vipin Tada, said that the officers had suspicions about the three men as they came from different cities.

“One of the men died in an accident inside the room in an unfortunate manner,” he claimed. “Our team immediately shifted him to a hospital.”

Tada said that six policemen, including the Inspector of Ramgarhtal police station Jagat Narayan Singh, have been suspended in connection with the death. The Superintendent of Police (North), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, will investigate the entire incident, he said.

Meenakshi told The Indian Express that she has filed a complaint, but the police have not yet lodged a case. She alleged that the six policemen had killed her husband and demanded a murder case against them.

“I want a fair investigation,” she said. “I know the police can’t do that...Who is going to raise my son?”

She also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her get justice.