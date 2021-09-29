The Taliban has written India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeking resumption of commercial flights between India and Afghanistan, The Wire reported on Wednesday.

This is the first official communication from the Taliban to New Delhi since the insurgent group seized control of Afghanistan on August 15. India had halted all commercial flights to Afghanistan after Taliban took over the country, according to The Wire.

In a letter dated September 7, Afghanistan’s acting Minister for Civil Aviation and Transport Alhaj Hamidullah Akhundzada wrote to Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar seeking resumption of flights operated by Afghan carriers Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airline to and from Delhi.

“The Civil Aviation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan avails its highest assurance,” the letter said. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is the Taliban’s term for their new government.

The letter added: “As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the airport became operational once again and a NOTAM [notice to airmen] in this regard issued on September 6.”

Arun Kumar told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the Ministry of Civil Aviation will take a decision on the matter.

In the first formal reach-out to be made public, the Taliban-controlled Afghan regime wrote to the Indian DGCA on September 7 requesting resumption of KBL-DEL flights. @DevirupaM has the exclusive for @thewire_in.https://t.co/hxa2bHAlKW pic.twitter.com/J1L2firoWQ — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 29, 2021

On Sunday, the Taliban had urged airlines from other countries to resume operations. The Afghan foreign affairs ministry said that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved. However, no country has yet recognised the Taliban government even as it is increasing efforts to open up the country and gain international legitimacy.

India last operated an Indian Air Force flight on August 21 to evacuate stranded citizens in Afghanistan, according to India Today. Only a limited number of passenger flights are currently operating from the Kabul airport.

On Sunday, Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi told Reuters that the suspension of international flights had left many of the country’s students stranded in other nations. It has also stopped Afghans from travelling abroad for work or study, Balkhi said.