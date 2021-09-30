Voting for the bye-election to the Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata began on Thursday morning amid tight security, ANI reported.

The poll is crucial for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as she needs to get elected as an MLA by the first week of November to continue as the chief minister of West Bengal.

#WestBengalBypolls | Security deployment at a polling booth of ward number 71 in Bhabanipur



Besides Bhabanipur, bypolls will also be held in Shamsherganj and Jangipur in the Murshidabad district. pic.twitter.com/P1HAShSrRX — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

In the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year, Banerjee had contested from the Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. He had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party before the polls. Banerjee lost Nandigram to Adhikari by a margin of 1,956 votes.

For the Bhabanipur bye-poll, the saffron party has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Srijeeb Biswas is also contesting the election.

Voting began at 7 am on Thursday and will continue till 6.30 pm, ANI reported. More than three lakh people are eligible to vote in the bye-poll, NDTV reported.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission had banned the gathering of five or more people under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Bhabanipur. The prohibitory orders came into till the end of polling.

Bye-elections will also take place in Jangipur and Samserganj in Murshidabad, PTI reported.

Central forces have been deployed in all three of the constituencies, PTI reported. Thirty-five companies have been sent to Bhabanipur.

The Election Commission has also directed the irrigation department to be alert because of the inclement weather, the news agency reported. Polling stations have been asked to be ready with pumps to drain out water in case of heavy rain.