A total of 276 privately-run liquor outlets in Delhi will be shut for 45 days from October 1, News18 reported.

The outlets will remain closed due to the transition to the Delhi government’s new excise policy, under which all 860 liquor vends in the city will be given to private firms through an open tender process.

In the transition period, only government-run liquor outlets will be allowed to remain open, according to the Hindustan Times. They will shut down on November 16.

This will mean that during the transition period, no liquor shops will be open in 26 municipal wards in Delhi as they only have private liquor vends. Further, there are 80 other wards where there are no liquor outlets.

The excise department has asked government-run vends to stock up on liquor as demand is likely to rise, PTI reported, citing an official. “It’s a transition phase and some people may have problems but there will be no shortage as there are adequate number of government vends to cater to the demand,” the official said.

The excise department has reportedly made preparations to ensure that illicit liquor does not enter Delhi from neighbouring states.

New excise policy

Under the policy, the Delhi government will for the first time exit the retail business of liquor.

The government has divided the city into 32 zones. Each zone will have about 27 liquor vends, the Hindustan Times reported. The policy aims to ensure equitable distribution of retail liquor outlets across Delhi, the government said.

The policy also reportedly aims to improve experience of customers, tackle the liquor mafia and eradicate pilferage. It also allows liquor shops to give discounts and rebates to customers, which was not allowed in the old policy.

The government has so far received 215 bids for retail vends across the 32 zones, News18 reported.