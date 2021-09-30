Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not stay with the Congress party, but dismissed speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh’s spokesperson Raveen Thukral made the announcement in a tweet. He quoted the former chief minister as saying that he could not stay in a party where he was “insulted and not trusted”.

“I will not be treated in this humiliating manner,” Singh said, according to PTI. “I will not take such insults.”

Singh also updated his Twitter bio to remove the reference to the Congress. The Twitter bio now describes him as an Army veteran and former chief minister of Punjab.