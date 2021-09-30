At least 29 students of GS Medical College in Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

Following the outbreak, the city’s civic body has directed the hospital administration to conduct RT-PCR tests for its all its students and their relatives, according to The Indian Express. The newspaper, however, reported that 30 students had tested positive.

“We have asked KEM hospital administration to do Covid test for 1,100 persons,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Kakani added that some of the students who tested positive have shown mild symptoms of the disease and they have been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital – a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Mumbai.

Hemant Deshmukh, the dean of the college, said that 27 of those tested positive have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said it was still not clear how the students contracted the infection, but speculated that it might have spread during a cultural or sports event held on campus, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the head of a department in the college told The Indian Express that the authorities feared the number of cases might increase as the students stayed together at the residential quarters.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 458 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while seven people died due to the infection. The city has 4,761 active cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday evening.