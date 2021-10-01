The Supreme Court on Friday provided temporary relief to 72 women Army officers who have been denied permanent commission, Live Law reported.

The court said that the officers should not be relieved from their services till the next date of hearing on October 8.

The petitioners’ lawyers told the Supreme Court that the women had scored 60% marks in their assessment and were medically fit.

However, they were denied permanent commission because of “disobedience of orders, [for] forging medical documents, poor work ethics, lack of professionalism and un-officer like conduct”, Live Law reported.

The lawyers said that their clients’ disqualification from permanent commission was against the Supreme Court’s order from March, NDTV reported.

The court had said in March that permanent commission should be granted to women Short Service Commissions Officers who score 60% marks in their assessment, meet the Army’s medical criteria and obtain vigilance and disciplinary clearance, according to The Hindu.

On Friday, the petitioners’ lawyers told the court: “We all have above 60% [marks]. We are all medically fit. And there is no vigilance case against us. We fulfil all criteria for permanent commission.”

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to explain why the officers were denied permanent commission.

“None of these officers should be relieved from service until the next hearing,” Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said, according to NDTV.

In a landmark verdict in February 2020, the Supreme Court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted a permanent commission, including command postings.

The Army had constituted a special selection board in September to screen women officers. The results for this were declared in November 2020. Women who were not granted permanent commission had moved the Supreme Court.