India on Saturday morning reported 24,354 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,37,91,061 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. Saturday’s case count was 8.8% lower than 23,529 infections reported on Friday.

The toll climbed by 234 to 4,48,573. The number of active cases dropped to 2,73,889 and the recovery tally touched 3,30,68,599.

So far, India has administered 89,74,81,554 Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Friday, 69,33,838 doses were administered.

Meanwhile, the toll in the United States neared 7 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global toll was also inching towards 50 lakh. Data on Johns Hopkins University showed that the coronavirus has infected over 23.42 crore people and caused more than 47.91 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019.

Other updates

The Karnataka government announced that all schools can operate with full capacity for Class 6 to Class 12 as the coronavirus positivity rate has remained low, reported the Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian said that the state has set a target of inoculating 15 million, or 1.5 crore, residents in October through mega vaccination camps, reported the Hindustan Times. In September, 14.2 million, or 1.42 crore, residents were vaccinated.

The Calcutta High Court directed that students would have to pay the entire claim of fees made by school authorities by October 25, reported The Indian Express. It also asked the institutions not to stop any student from writing any board or annual or mid-term assessment examinations.

Air India Boeing pilots’ union, the Indian Pilots’ Guild, wrote to newly-appointed Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, requesting him to restore their pay cuts, reported the Hindustan Times. They said that the Covid-19 cases have reduced significantly.

Global updates