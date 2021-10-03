The counting of votes for the bye-election in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency will take place on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Priyanka Tiberwal and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Srijib Biswas contested the election that took place on September 30.

It is crucial for Banerjee to win the bye-poll as she needs to get elected as an MLA by the first week of November to continue as the chief minister.

In the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year, Banerjee had lost the Nandigram constituency to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who had defected to the BJP before the polls. But the Trinamool Congress had won the state elections.

Counting in Bhabanipur will begin at 8 am on Sunday, ANI reported. Votes will also be counted for the bye-polls to the Jangipur and Samserganj constituencies in Murshidabad district.

Central security forces have been posted at counting centres, the news agency reported. CCTV surveillance will also be in place.

There will be 21 rounds of counting for Bhabanipur, 24 for Jangipur and 26 for Samserganj, according to ANI.

Bhabanipur had recorded a 57.09% voter turnout on election day. Jangipur had registered 77.63% turnout while Samserganj recorded 79.92%.