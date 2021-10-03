The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, seized drugs and detained 10 people, The Indian Express reported.

Officials from the agency boarded the ship dressed as passengers after being informed that a rave party was being held there. The ship was scheduled to leave for Goa, the newspaper reported.

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday



(Visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/yxe2zWfFmI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

“As soon as the cruise ship left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, a few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials began their operation and caught them red-handed,” an unidentified official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials recovered banned drugs from some of the passengers on board the ship.

According to News18, the son of a Bollywood actor was among those detained after the raid. Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of NCB, refused to comment on whether celebrities were at the party, ANI reported.

“We have intercepted some persons,” he said, according to ANI. “The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8 to 10 persons.”

Those detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau will be sent for a medical examination, The Indian Express reported.