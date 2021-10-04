Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP police book Union minister’s son; toll rises to nine as journalist dies
The Bhartiya Kisan Union alleged that a vehicle belonging to Mishra’s son ran over farmers, resulting in the death of four protestors and four others.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a First Information Report against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, and several others in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district, reported NDTV. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that one more FIR has also been lodged in the case.
The toll in the violence rose to nine after a journalist died. Earlier, eight people, including four farmers, were reported killed in the district as violence broke out during a farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws on Sunday.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union said that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over a group of protestors. However, Mishra claimed that farmers threw stones at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming into the crowd. He said the driver died in the accident.
Opposition leaders including the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi have not been allowed into the district or to meet the protestors and victims’ families.
The internet has also been suspended in the district.
Live updates
11.03 am: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemns the alleged manhandling of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who were detained, by the police.
“Showing solidarity with the farmers is not a crime,” he tweets. “Have the police used such force on those who ran their car over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.”
11 am: Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar says that First Information Report has been registered in the Lakhimpur violence case, reports PTI. However, the details of the FIR are not available yet.
10.49 am: Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh alleges that Opposition parties using the incident for “political tourism and political competition” as state Assembly elections are around the corner, reports ANI.
“We have seen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doing political tourism earlier,” Singh claims. “It an attempt to hamper the probe and manipulate public opinion. This shouldn’t happen. They should at least wait for 24 hours or visit after there’s a result to the probe.”
10.37 am: A video shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows the police manhandling party leaders, who were on their way to visit Lakhimpur district along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In the video, Vadra can be arguing with the police and demanding a warrant for their detention. “What do you think – you can kill people, crush them – so it means you can stop us too?” asks Vadra.
10.34 am: The Uttar Pradesh government writes to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, urging not to let anyone from the state go visit Lakhimpur Kheri where prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed, reports ANI.
10.26 am: The police detain Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was holding a sit-in protest outside his house, reports The Times of India. Earlier, he was stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.
10.23 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asks why people are being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur, reports ANI. The Uttar Pradesh administration had asked officials to stop him and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from entering the Lucknow airport.
“Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri then why isn’t one allowed to land in Lucknow?” he asks. “Do people no longer have rights in UP? Does one need a visa to visit UP?
10.19 am: A local journalist, Raman Kashyap, is also reported to be killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, according to News18. Kashyap’s family identified his body on Monday morning.
10.15 am: Protests are being held in Lucknow. Here is a video:
10.05 am: On Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says that the manner in which farmers have been treated shows the government’s mentality, reports ANI.
“It shows that if you stand against them, you will be crushed,” he says.
10 am: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav says that Britishers who ruled India before Independence did not commit the kind of atrocities that the current government was committing against the farmers, reports ANI.
“MoS [Minister of State] Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM [Keshav Prasad Maurya] should resign,” demands Yadav. “Rs 2 crores and govt job should be given to next of kin of the farmers who died.”
9.55 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stages a sit-in protest outside his residence after the police stop him from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, reports ANI.
“Government does not want any political leaders to go there,” he says. “What is the government hiding?”
9.10 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets in support of his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.
“Priyanka, I know you won’t back down – they [UP administration] are taken aback by your courage,” he tweets. “In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country’s Annadata win.”
8.54 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi asks Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to conduct an inquiry into Lakhimpur violence.
8.25 am: Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya says that the district administration will hold talks with farmers about their demands, reports ANI.
The farmers had on Sunday demanded dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra, payment of compensation and government jobs to the family of the deceased and a judicial inquiry into the violence
7.47 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who visited the district with party leader Deepinder Singh Hooda on Sunday night, was allegedly stopped by the police from entering, reports PTI.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu says Vadra, Singh and other party leaders were detained at 5 am on Monday.
7.40 am: Several politicians condemn Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
7.32 am: The Uttar Pradesh government bans large gathering under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri district in view of the violence, reported News18.
In its order Additional Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar Awasthi also directs officials not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from landing at the Lucknow airport.
7.15 am: The Uttar Pradesh police book Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, and several others in connection with the violence that broke out at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, reported NDTV.
7 am: On Sunday, the Bhartiya Kisan Union had alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, had run over a group of protestors. However, Ajay Mishra claimed that farmers threw stones at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming into the crowd. He said the driver died in the accident.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions agitating against the agricultural laws, identified the farmers killed as Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). It said that 12 to 15 others, including farmers’ leader Tejendra Singh Virk, were also injured in the incident.
Internet services have been suspended in the district.
Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for protests outside district magistrate offices between 10 am and 1 pm across the country on Monday. Farmers’ leader Darshan Pal Singh and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav demanded an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.