The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, again, Live Law reported.

The exam for admissions to undergraduate medical courses took place on September 12. Soon, accusations emerged that the question paper for the exam had been leaked.

A medical aspirant named Saloni approached the Supreme Court, asking for the exam to be set aside, Bar and Bench reported. She argued that the exam should be held afresh.

On Monday, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai reprimanded the petitioner. “What sort of writ petitions are filed? the bench asked, according to Live Law. “Lakhs of students have taken the exam. You want the entire exam be cancelled?”

The judges added: “Instances of impersonation and paper leakage cannot be to the detriment to the lakhs of students who have appeared for the exam.”

The petitioner’s lawyer Ninad Dogra told the court that five first information reports had been filed in different parts of India in connection with the alleged malpractices in the exam.

In response, Justice Rao said: “We are not discounting the allegations. But how can 5 FIRs affect the exams taken by lakhs of students? You know that the court will not cancel the exam in which 7.5 lakh people have taken the exam.”

The court told the lawyer that it would fine him Rs 5 lakh for advising his client to file the petition before it, Bar and Bench reported.

The lawyer urged the court not to do so and the judges let him off with a warning. “Costs will not be imposed but we will remember you,” they said. “Next time there is such a case, we will definitely impose costs on you.”