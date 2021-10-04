Users in several parts of the world had trouble accessing Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on Monday night.

Downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites, showed that at 9.38 pm, there were more than 6,900 reports of outages on Facebook.

“Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Facebook, which may be impacting your service,” read a message on the portal.

For WhatsApp, there were over 30,000 such reports. As of 9.27 pm, 18,739 Instagram outages had been reported. Facebook owns both these platforms.

Source: Downdetector

WhatsApp said it was aware of the problems that users were facing.

“We are working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” it tweeted. “Thanks for your patience!”

Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Instagram also acknowledged the outage.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them,” it said. “Bear with us, we are on it.”