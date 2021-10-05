India on Monday said that constructive contribution towards international peace and security cannot be expected from Pakistan, as the country is the “biggest destabilising force” in the world.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, A Amarnath, the counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that Pakistan has a track record of illegal export of nuclear material and technology.

The First Committee looks into matters related to disarmament and international security.

“They [Pakistan] have no regard for UN principles,” Amarnath said. “While Pakistan’s permanent representative speaks about peace and security here, his prime minister glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Ladin as martyrs. What more could be a better proof of the utter duplicity that this country is infamous for.”

Amarnath was responding to a Pakistani delegate’s statement last month, saying that Jammu and Kashmir was not an “integral part” of India and that the Union Territory remained an “internationally recognised disputed territory”.

The country’s delegate Saima Saleem had also accused India of violating human rights and resorting to state-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, according to The Dawn.

At Monday’s meeting, India said that Pakistan’s claims were “futile and unsubstantiated”. The Indian delegate also pointed out that the First Committee was not a forum to address regional matters.

#UNGA76



Watch 📺:



India's Right of Reply at the 1st committee (Disarmament and International Security issues) General Debate@MeaIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/2e103LCNtq — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 4, 2021

“Let me reiterate here that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” Amarnath asserted. “This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.”

He also accused Pakistan of encouraging sectarian violence against Muslims and the suppression of the rights of minorities.

“We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and the values that my country stands for,” Amarnath said. “However, despite its hopeless efforts, the world is able to see through its deceit and double-speak.”

Amarnath also called upon other nations to reject Pakistan’s “nefarious and vicious designs” and condemn the country for its repeated attempts to politicise the forum’s work.

“Going by its past practice and compulsive obsession with India, Pakistan may exercise its Right of Reply and continue its malicious false propaganda against my country,” he added. “But I shall refrain from responding to it, out of respect for the work of First Committee.”