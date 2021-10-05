A Kashmiri Pandit businessman was on Tuesday shot dead by suspected militants near Iqbal Park in Srinagar.

“Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The businessman, 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot while he was working in his pharmacy, PTI reported, citing a police official.

The police said that Bindroo was taken to hospital after the attack, but he succumbed to his injuries.

They added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation to capture the militants is underway.