Kashmiri Pandit businessman shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar
Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot while he was working in his pharmacy, the police said.
A Kashmiri Pandit businessman was on Tuesday shot dead by suspected militants near Iqbal Park in Srinagar.
“Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The businessman, 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot while he was working in his pharmacy, PTI reported, citing a police official.
The police said that Bindroo was taken to hospital after the attack, but he succumbed to his injuries.
They added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation to capture the militants is underway.