A Kashmiri Pandit businessman was on Tuesday shot dead by suspected militants near Iqbal Park in Srinagar.

“Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The businessman, 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot while he was working in his pharmacy, PTI reported, citing a police official.

#Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park #Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2021

The police said that Bindroo was taken to hospital after the attack, but he succumbed to his injuries.

They added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation to capture the militants is underway.