A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will on Thursday hear the case related to the violence that broke out on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, Bar and Bench reported. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed during the violence during a protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the case. Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant will also part be a part of the bench that will take up the matter on Thursday.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was allegedly driving the car, NDTV reported. The police have filed a First Information Report against Ajay Mishra.

The incident has triggered massive outrage, with leaders from several parties making their way to Lakhimpur Kheri district to meet the families of the deceased.

There have also been repeated demands for Ajay Mishra’s resignation from the Union Cabinet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mishra, who is the minister of state for home affairs, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He claimed that neither he nor his son were at the site where violence had erupted, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday gave the Uttar Pradesh government one week’s time to arrest Ashish Mishra.