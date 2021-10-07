Fuel prices touched a record high on Thursday as they were increased for the third consecutive day, NDTV reported.

Petrol prices were increased by 29 to 30 paise per litre across India, while diesel prices rose by 35 to 38 paise per litre, Moneycontrol reported, citing state-run oil companies.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 103.24 per litre while diesel cost Rs 91.77. In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 109.25 per litre on Thursday, and diesel prices increased to Rs 99.55 per litre.

This is the eight increase in fuel rates this week, which has pushed petrol rates to more than Rs 100 in a number of cities, according to Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, diesel prices rose for the eleventh time in 15 days. It costs more than Rs 100 in cities, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Fuel prices vary from states to states due to different value-added tax and freight charges. Oil companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of the cost of benchmark fuel in the international market and the foreign exchange rates.

Crude oil prices have risen to a near three-year high of $76.16, or Rs 5711.11, per barrel. India depends on imports to meet 85% of its oil needs. Thus, a rise in international oil prices typically influences fuel rates in the local market.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Thursday criticised the central government about the rising fuel prices.

In a tweet, Singh said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is taking money from citizens and are sending it to big corporate houses.