Fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the United Kingdom will not have to undergo quarantine from Monday.

“No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October,” Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, tweeted. “Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month.”

India and the UK had been locked in a row over quarantine rules.

On October 1, New Delhi had reportedly imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine on citizens from the United Kingdom visiting India as a reciprocal measure.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the United Kingdom also said that from Monday, 47 countries will be removed from its travel “red list”. “Red list reduced to 7 destinations (Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela),” a UK government release said.

India to start issuing tourist visas from October 15

India will resume granting tourist visas from October 15 to foreigners coming to the country through chartered flights, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

“Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021, on fresh tourist visas,” the ministry added.

The government had in 2020 suspended all visas granted to foreigners because of the coronavirus crisis. “After considering the evolving Covid-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India,” the home ministry said.

With daily Covid-19 cases in India declining, the government is looking to ease restrictions on international travel.

The home ministry said it had been receiving requests from states and members of the tourism sector to allow foreigners to visit the country.

“All due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations,” the ministry added.