India will resume granting tourist visas from October 15 to foreigners coming to the country through chartered flights, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

“Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021, on fresh tourist visas,” the ministry added.

The government had in 2020 suspended all visas granted to foreigners because of the coronavirus crisis. “After considering the evolving Covid-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India,” the home ministry said.

With daily Covid-19 cases in India declining, the government is looking to ease restrictions on international travel.

The home ministry said it had been receiving requests from states and members of the tourism sector to allow foreigners to visit the country.

“All due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations,” the ministry added.

India registered 22,431 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total number of infections to 3,38,94,312 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. The country’s toll rose rose to 4,49,856 as it recorded 318 deaths in the last day.

The country now has 2,44,198 active cases, while 3,32,00,258 patients have recovered from the infection.